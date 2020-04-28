Ko Jo Kai wins ‘Harmony’ 2020

The women of Ko Jo Kai do a costume change and become colored lights. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Ko Jo Kai participated in and won the Christian schools spring music competition ‘Harmony.’

Harmonize is a non-profit organization that sponsors the event ‘Harmony’ in which different Christian universities across the U.S. collaborate to create a show with each of the schools’ best acts. Each year it is hosted by a different school.

This year’s event would have taken place at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, but because of current circumstances it was live streamed on the Harmonize Facebook page.

The schools involved this year were ACU, Oklahoma Christian, Pepperdine, Harding, Freed-Hardeman, Lipscomb and Faulkner universities.

“Harmony is a creative way to bring sister schools together and it will be fun to watch all the versions of ‘Spring Sing’ shows,” said Elizabeth Baird, OC chief operating officer.

Originally, each school was supposed to send two hosts to represent their university and perform live at the event. However, since this year it was live streamed, the hosts sent in video recordings.

Erin May, junior multilingual elementary education major from Tulsa, Oklahoma, introduced ACU’s act. This year, the Office of Student Productions chose to send the Ko Jo Kai Christmas light act from Sing Song 2020.

“It was obviously different being it was a livestream event versus an actual live event, but I think they still improved in their execution from last year, the first year for the show to exist,” May said.

The show consisted of the host for each university introducing the school and their act, each school’s recruitment video and act video. At the end of the event, a link was posted in the comments of the livestream for viewers to vote on their favorite aspect of each performance like lyrics, costumes and vocals. The results were announced live.

Ko Jo Kai won this year in vocals and overall.

“It’s always fun when Kojies win,” May said. “We were really hoping for ACU to win again, as our video swept every single category last year.”

‘Harmony’ is meant to unify the different schools while glorifying God.

“I grew up going to a Church of Christ, so I have a lot of friends that attend different Church of Christ universities, and my sister even goes to Oklahoma Christian,” May said. “So for me, it’s just fun to get to have an event that I can share with those friends that go to other schools.”