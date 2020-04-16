Leaders of the university to answer questions via livestream

A live streamed question and answer meeting for students and parents with Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, Dr. Robert Rhodes, provost of the university, and Dr. Tamara Long, vice president for enrollment management and interim vice president for student life, will begin tomorrow at 1 p.m.

The livestream will be held through YouTube for current students and parents of the ACU community to participate in. Students and parents will be able to ask any questions they may still have about the continual concerns of the coronavirus and its impacts as ACU transitions in response.

In a campus wide email, Schubert said, “A lot has happened in our lives over the last month, and you may have some questions about how ACU is navigating these changes and what impact it has on you.”

The meeting will last 45 minutes, during which Schubert, Rhodes and Long will be open for questions. Rhodes said the purpose of the meeting is to touch base.

“One of the things, I think, we’ve really been successful with is being able to have a regular contact with our students,” Rhodes said. “Our advisers are all reaching out to try to make individual contact with each student frequently. We have, of course, our faculty that our working with online classes but also staying in touch with students. This is another avenue for that, to just be sure that we have frequent and clear communication with students and parents.”

To join in the meeting, follow the link at live Q&A.