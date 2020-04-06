Students’ weddings being affected by the coronavirus

Many events around the world have been affected by COVID-19 and student weddings have been no exception.

Weddings have recently been limited to a total of 10 people all across the U.S.. Many have postponed weddings or switched to live-streamed weddings.

“After they announced a 500 person restriction for public events, guests started backing out. When they lowered it to 250, we knew that we’d have to push back the celebration,” Rowdy Riggins, ACU alumnus, said. “Then they moved it to 10 people, so only us, our parents and the minister will be there.”

Riggins’ wedding ceremony is planned for this weekend with limited attendance.

“I’m sad that I can’t be with everyone to celebrate now, but all that matters is that I’ll get to be with my people,” said Riggins’ fiancé, Channing McDonald.

This limit is causing many students to find other creative ways to have their weddings, whether it be live-streamed to those invited or having a smaller ceremony and having the celebration once it is safe. This has not been an easy transition for some.

“Nobody could have predicted this virus and if it shuts down our main wedding plan, we will roll with the punches and be as happy together as ever,” said Logan Chapman, senior management major from Huntsville.

Chapman’s wedding is still planned for June 14, so the virus hasn’t affected the date of the wedding yet. Students are not letting this virus stop them from having their weddings. Many still have their weddings planned and have no intentions of canceling or postponing as of now.

On the other hand, weddings like Avory Rosenquist’s, ACU alumna, have been canceled and turned into smaller ceremonies.

“The wedding is currently not on since 10 people is just hard to justify paying for a venue,” Rosenquist said. “We are most likely going to have a small ceremony if that is even legal by April 25.”