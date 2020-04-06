Teachers receive a fast deadline for textbook lists

Downstairs in the basement of the bookstore are all of the textbooks laid out by subject for students to grab and purchase downstairs eliminating the need to walk upstairs with textbooks.

Professors were requested to have a required textbooks list for their courses turned in by March 27 even with the uncertainty of the fall semester.

Shannon Wallis, textbook manager for the Campus Store, said, “The requirement to have [the textbook list] in by registration is so students can help plan how to use federal grants and loans when deciding which courses to take.”

Although there is the idea of being back to in-person classes for the fall semester, teachers are still being asked to turn in their textbook lists by registration. In doing this the Campus Store is hoping to help the students figure out financial plans and give students time to plan, hopefully helping to avoid unexpected fees later on.

“If we don’t put a deadline out there, then there are professors that will wait until the week before school starts,” Wallis said.

Some classes almost never change their required textbooks so they should have no problem meeting the deadline. For those that change every year, this deadline becomes a bigger problem. Many professors have been busy dealing with current problems and haven’t had time to think ahead. This deadline is not heavily enforced for those that change yearly or for those classes with uncertainty on which professor will be teaching.

“We did add on an extra week to the normal textbook adoption timeline,” Wallis said. “You can still turn in your adoptions after the 27, access to do so will not be cut off or anything of that nature. We understand that last minute changes always happen.”

The Campus Store gave professors an extra week to come up with a list compared to previous years but some don’t think it was enough time. Professors are still able to turn in lists past March 27, since it was only a recommendation.

“What we are all experiencing right now is unprecedented, and we will certainly allow for extra time if professors need it,” Wallis said.