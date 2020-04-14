Wildcat Ventures hiring new CEOs

Wildcat Ventures, a portfolio of ACU student-run businesses, is hiring new CEOs for four out of five of the companies for the 2020-2021 school year.

ARG, The Crossing Café, PCT, and Wildcat Software are all looking to hire new CEOs. Purple Outfitters is the only company that already has a CEO that will be staying on for this next year.

Applications closed April 3. The Wildcat Ventures executive team is starting to conduct interviews this week.

Riley Simpson, the new president of Wildcat Ventures, said they had a good number of applicants.

“The executive team is looking to identify creative, self-starting, and hard-working candidates with an interest in business,” Madison Hall, the previous president, said,

Interviews are being conducted through Zoom and are in the same format they would usually be.

The hired CEOs will be assigned to a pre-existing company and begin spring training to prepare them for fall operations.

Simpson said Wildcat Ventures is striving to hire CEOs that are different from the previous years. He said the team is looking for people who are great at learning their assigned companies and willing to contribute to the overall culture of Wildcat Ventures.

“We are trying to make Wildcat Ventures something that’s more of a prestigious club, and more of a place within COBA that represents the values that are held there of equipping students for Christian leadership all over the world,” Simpson said.