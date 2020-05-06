Philanthropy class distributes $50,000 in donations to local nonprofits

ACU students in a philanthropy class distributed $50,000 in anonymous donations to various local nonprofits as part of this year’s coursework.

This is the fourth year for ACU to host a Giving Ceremony. Usually the reception is hosted at the ACU Mabee Business Building, but it was held over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the $50,000 this year, the ACU Philanthropy class has given more than $250,000 to the Abilene community through local area nonprofits.

Dr. Jim Orr, vice president for advancement, teaches the management class. He emphasizes to his students that they can contribute to society with their talents.

“Through this class we hope our students see the impact they can have on this world through the gifts they have been given,” said Orr. “And that they begin to think not only about how they are going to make a living in this world, but then how they are going to give it away.”

Early in the semester, students spend class time reviewing applications from local nonprofits provided by the Community Foundation of Abilene. They then conducted virtual site visits and later determine how much and which organizations should receive funding.

“This class has provided a unique opportunity to explore the world of philanthropy,” said Kennedy Barnett, junior business management major from Rockwall, Texas. “It is so fulfilling being able to see the impact that these donations have made on the Abilene community.”

Cancer Services Network, Noah Project, Safe Families for Children and Houses for Healing are the organizations that are being assisted financially this school year.