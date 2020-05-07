Turner, Preston named Mr. and Miss ACU 2020

The Student Government Association announced the winners of Mr. and Miss ACU, Kaman Turner and Nancy Preston, early Thursday morning.

Turner, senior marketing major from North Richland Hills, served as president of Frater Sodalis in 2019-20. He was also involved in the the Dean’s Student Council, the ACU Ultimate Team and the Red Thread Movement.

Turner said it’s been an incredible journey in his time at ACU.

“It’s a very cool thing,” Turner said. “I feel honored and loved by my home. I’m gonna miss this community so much. I’m so thankful for the impact ACU has had on my life these past four years.”

Jacob Swan, senior youth and family ministry major from Wylie, is also a member of Frater Sodalis and was nominated for Mr. ACU. Instead of competing against Turner, he sent an email to his fraternity, telling everyone to vote for Turner instead of himself.

“As soon as I saw Kaman and I were both nominated, I knew I wouldn’t feel right if I was responsible somehow for splitting the vote with him,” Swan said. “Kaman is one of the most upstanding men I’ve ever met. He’s someone who spent his four years at ACU working diligently to make the school a better place for underdogs. That’s one huge reason why Frater Sodalis elected him as our president last year. Kaman exudes Christ-like love with his every action.”

Turner has also been described as “extremely welcoming” and someone who “treats everyone with the utmost respect.”

Preston, a communication sciences and disorders major from Houston, is honored to receive the award.

“I felt like I won just being nominated amongst such amazing leaders on campus,” Preston said. “so it is truly an honor to be named Miss ACU 2020.”

Her time at ACU has been filled with many opportunities. Preston served in many leadership roles from Residence Life as a Senior Resident Advisor (SRA), Resident Advisor (RA) and has helped recharter Delta Theta. She’s also been a member of the Big Purple Marching Band.

“The biggest thing I will take away from my time at ACU is how God sometimes closes one door to lead you towards two unexpected open ones that are far greater than anything we could have planned for ourselves,” Preston said.

Shannon Kaczmarek, Director of ResLife, described Preston as someone willing to serve in as many areas as she possibly can.

“Nancy Preston is a student who is loved by all,” Kaczmarek said. “She has found ways to serve those around her since coming to ACU as a freshmen. Residence Life was blessed to have Nancy serve as an RA and SRA for the last two years, and she’s been an example to all of us through her style of servant leadership.”

A long-held tradition of ACU, the Mr. and Miss ACU Award, recognizes two exceptional seniors on ACU’s campus for their character, involvement and service during their time on campus.

Through the process, several admirable seniors are nominated by students, but only the final top two candidates are chosen. Mr. and Miss ACU are meant to represent the best of the community.