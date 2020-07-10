Study abroad programs canceled for the fall semester

The university purchased a villa in Leipzig, Germany to house students participating in Study Abroad.

The Senior Leadership Team canceled all study abroad programs for the fall semester amid a growing number of cases of COVID-19 across the nation.

Nearly 30 students were expected to travel abroad and have been notified of the cancellations.

Stephen Shewmaker, Executive Director of ACU Study Abroad, said students who were looking to study abroad shouldn’t have problems adjusting to their class schedules.

“Students already have a back-up plan course schedule in place, and they have been enrolled in classes on the Abilene campus,” Shewmaker said. “We do not anticipate any student’s progress toward degree being negatively impacted in a significant way.”

The Senior Leadership team made the decision to minimize risk to students and follow CDC travel warnings. There was also a concern of travel restrictions and potential in-country quarantines.

Shewmaker and his team will spend the fall semester focusing on study abroad programs for the spring 2021 semester.

“We will continue to work on normal day-to-day projects, as well as planning for Spring 2021, Summer 2021, Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 programs,” Shewmaker said. “We also do a lot of work in preparing to educate and inform the incoming first-year students about study abroad opportunities at ACU. In addition, I am involved in the renovation and refit work going on at the new ACU property in Oxford.”