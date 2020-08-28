Campus visits altered during pandemic

Friends sit in Koje Park while enjoying their meals. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Campus visits have long been a part of a potential student’s first look at ACU, but with the current COVID-19 pandemic, changes had to be made to ensure more of a safe transition.

Virtual experiences became more prevalent since the spring. Three virtual experiences were offered as well as 17 showcases.

“We partnered with ACUTV to stream our events to YouTube,” said Rachel Goodman, Director of Enrollment Marketing. Students also learned about financial aid, admissions and took a virtual tour around campus.

“As of Phase Three of campus reopening, we resumed daily campus visits with a morning and noon option,” said Leslie Hayes, Director Of Campus Visits.

Also included in the visit is a host presentation, a meeting with an admissions counselor, lunch in The Bean and an opportunity to meet with an academic department. All of this is with the protocol of mask wearing and social distancing in place.

However, due to safety concerns, the university has removed the option of visiting residence hall showrooms. Limiting capacity is also set in place to enforce social distancing.

Zoom meeting usage has been efficient since this past spring with classes and is also being utilized for campus visits.

“Our admissions counselors are using Zoom regularly to have meetings with prospective students and their families,” Goodman said.

Students can opt to sign-up for appointments with a counselor, call them or use Zoom.

“We are excited to offer many different virtual experiences this year in hopes that all who are interested will be able to experience the ACU difference,” Hayes said.

Students interested in taking a virtual tour can visit acu.edu/virtual-tour.