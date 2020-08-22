Editor’s Note: Shifting our focus online

The world is changing.

The way individuals gather their news and look to be informed has immensely changed in the 21st century. Because of this constant change, the Optimist, department faculty and staff and myself believe the Optimist must adapt to its audience. We are actively seeking new ways to engage and interact with our avid readers and followers.

With careful consideration of our audience, we will only print four issues every school year. The first will arrive on the first day of classes, followed by a Homecoming issue. Later in the spring semester, we will have a Sing Song and graduation issue. We believe that many of our readers enjoy weekly print issues, but it is also important to continue adapting to where our audience looks for news and information. We have many exciting projects in store for our online content this school year, and we believe we can invest more time with the subtraction of weekly print issues. Some of these projects include weekly podcasts and newscasts and daily updates on social media. Be sure to follow us online at @acuoptimist on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and be sure to check out our sports content on @optimistsports.