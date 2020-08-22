Local bands headline Wildcat Week concert

Weston Weast, senior music major from Edmond, Oklahoma, and Duncan Welborn, sophomore ministry and vocation major from Thibodaux, Louisiana, preform "I Can't Make You Love Me." (Photo by David Mitchell)

Wildcat Week’s annual concert will feature local bands composed of ACU students and recent alumni.

Rosemary Beach and Weston and the Evergreen will be performing Saturday at the Wildcat Week concert. For these bands, performing in front of the student body will be their biggest concert.

“We have always made an effort to contact the right people to open for Wildcat Week while most of us were still students at ACU,” Weston Weast, lead singer of Weston and the Evergreen, said. “We’ve been dreaming about it since day one, and was amazed that Wildcat Week wanted us to perform.”

Weston and the Evergreen will play a mix of old and new covers and original music from their latest album, “Kiss Kiss” along with a new single called “Pluto”. The single comes out Aug. 28, but concert attendees will be hearing it early, according to Duncan Welborn, guitarist and sophomore biblical languages major from Thibodeaux, Louisiana.

“We’re an Alternative Pop/Rock band that started at ACU,” Weast said. “Most of us are alumni. We usually describe ourselves as a more approachable Band CAMINO or Valley. “What makes us unique is that every band member has their roots in worship music, but we all just wanted to record Alternative. We love a lot of classic rock and pop stuff as well, and that is where a lot of our covers come from.”

Opening for the concert will be Rosemary Beach, a newly named band led by Sterling Williams, junior business management major from Abilene. Williams opened for last year’s Wildcat Week concert.

Rosemary Beach will play mostly covers, and wants to expect “classically trained” musicians with a “bluesy, jazzy sound.”

The bands will play Saturday night for the ACU community and masks will be required.