Band, choir shift outdoors for rehearsals

Rehearsals for both band and choir have been moved outdoors due to COVID regulations. After an extensive aerosol emissions study from University of Colorado Boulder, the decision was made to mask up and go outside if any music was to be made.

“Although there are some difficulties with hearing each other, I think it is the best solution given the circumstances,” said Antonio Adame, senior vocal performance major from Houston.

The musicians are wearing masks as they sing and play their instruments along with using bell covers that act as a mask for their instruments. All students are also practicing social distancing which has halted the marching side of the marching band.

“Normally in the fall semester with the marching band, we mainly rehearse outdoors anyway so this isn’t something we aren’t already familiar with,” Big Purple Band president, Joy Wall, a senior education major from Allen, said. “I am thankful that we get to be together”.

The students in this department have been affected by this change in scenery. However, there was much uncertainty surrounding whether or not these performance classes will happen at all most students are thankful for the ability to be together and make music.

“The aspect of community and fellowship with one another remains to be vital,” Wall said. “Especially in times like these.”