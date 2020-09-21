COBA plans three 2021 study abroad programs

The College of Business Administration has partnered with ACU Study Abroad to offer three international programs for 2021 .

Dr. Andrew Little, associate dean of COBA, said the programs will be in Montevideo, Uruguay, from May to June, Oxford, England, from May to July and in fall in Leipzig, Germany.

“Courses from several disciplines will be offered ,” Little said. “We encourage interested students to talk to their academic advisors to determine how the various courses will fit their particular majors .”

The Montevideo program will include courses in entrepreneurship and business law. The Oxford program includes courses for business and technology. All COBA study abroad programs can accommodate any major, there may be prerequisites for a particular program.

Little said that certain aspects on these study abroad trips are subject to change due to COVID-19 . Study abroad will follow guidelines from the U.S. and for different countries.

“ACU is sensitive to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting international travel and study,” Little said, “The pandemic is a rapidly changing, complex set of circumstances and constraints, and it’s hard to predict what the world will look like in eight to ten months .”

Emma Perkins, a junior accounting pre-law major, went on the last study abroad trip before the pandemic . Perkins attended the Oxford program for two month before coming home.

“I was very impressed with how ACU handled the whole situation last spring,” Perkins said. “I would feel comfortable studying abroad during COVID-19 if ACU felt comfortable proceeding with the trips .”

Perkins said she hopes to attend more study abroad trips, as coronavirus increased her urge to attend study abroad again.

“COVID changed my thoughts about traveling and studying abroad is it taught me to savor every moment,” Perkins said. “The unexpected end to my program only reminded me of how truly blessed I was to have been able to experience it .”

COBA faculty will help lead all programs. Dr. Cliff Barbarick, assistant professor of New Testament, will serve as the primary faculty member for the Leipzig program.