Hypnotist show entertains students

The Cabinet organized a hypnotist act Friday night for students to participate and volunteer.

Peyton Himango, a junior psychology major from Lubbock and president of the Cabinet, said she was eager to bring the hypnotist show back to campus after its previous success.

“We picked this event, because it was something we had done last year, and we wanted to include Brian Imbus’ hypnotist act again, because it wasn’t really known.” Himango said. “It was an entertaining, engaging, funny event, and we wanted to bring it back.”

The laughter from the audience echoed throughout the building as his performance not only surprised but entertained the audience.

Imbus led the volunteers he had brought up through many different activities. One after another, these actions performed had all of the volunteers exercise various tasks.

Gracie Isham, a freshman business marketing major from Decatur, said she was unsure if the act was real, but she left the show impressed with Imbus’ performance.

“It was very cool,” Isham said. “I was skeptical at first, but now after watching, I don’t get how it can’t be real.”