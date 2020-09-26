New a cappella groups finalized

While Covid-19 limits how a capella will perform, it cannot limit the talent of this year’s four a capella groups.

Despite the nerves of auditions, the skill, talent and ability of this year’s selections showed up in auditions. Due to the overflow of talent, A Capella decided to bring back Daybreak for a total of four groups instead of three.

“While Hilltop and Daybreak are both upperclassmen mixed groups, Daybreak consists of people whose voices have a strong musical theater sound while Hilltop includes more technically experienced singers” said Jet Coatney, a senior journalism major and the president of A Capella from North Richland Hills.

All selections took place this semester in a single audition where upperclassmen were required to sing a verse and chorus of a pop and worship song. Freshmen sang “Amazing Grace” and the verse and chorus of another worship song. Auditions included wearing a mask, singing social-distanced and being judged by Nick Tatum and Courtney McGaha.

“It was definitely a bit nerve wracking but so glad I went for it,” said Anna Wasson, a freshmen social work major from Denton.

Hilltop, Grace Note, Daybreak and Foundations each differ in performance. The upperclassmen groups focus mostly on pop songs, while Hilltop and Daybreak are mixed groups.

Grace Note is the only group of all girls. Foundations is the freshman group that focuses mostly on worship songs. Although they are the least experienced group, Foundations has impressed other groups.

“They are the most talent out of any previous Foundations group” Jet Coatney said.

Supporting a cappella groups this year will be a challenge since most of its performances are no longer happening. They will be singing at Sing Song and will create a few music videos, but their biggest accomplishment will be their CD.

“The CD will release around Christmas and hopefully will make it on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music” Jet Coatney said.