Siggie Pavilion nearing October completion

Sigma Theta Chi is expecting completed construction of its Siggie Pavilion on campus this semester.

The pavilion is being constructed in commemoration of the club’s 50th anniversary that took place last year.

“It’s in commemoration of the 50th year so it was super exciting last year at the 50th Homecoming dinner and everyone was so excited,” said Shea Fender, Sigma Theta Chi president and senior marketing major from Midland.

The pavilion, which has been in the works since before the 50th anniversary, is expected to be completed this October.

“It kind of took place before our 50th year, we were trying to raise money for it,” Fender said. “We got word the other day that, as of right now, it should be completed Oct. 14. We’re hoping and praying it’s finished by then.”

Siggies are already planning on using the space for multiple different club events throughout the year.

“We are planning to use the pavilion for all kinds of siggie events: PTK’s, club meetings, pledging events and maybe even more since we need an outdoor space to meet with all of the COVID regulations,” said Big Sig and senior accounting major from Abilene Abigail Zeller. “This will definitely be a part of new siggie traditions. I can’t say yet, but we will definitely pay special respect to it during pledging and beyond.”

Overall, the club is already excited to have their own place on campus.

“Siggies don’t really have a space that people know as “ours” like the GATA fountain or Kojie Park so we are excited that we will have something cool that we can return to in the future as well,” Zeller said. “It is also going to be a game changer for Siggies this semester once it is finished, because we will be able to meet there and follow social distancing and all COVID regulations. Siggies love the new siggie pavilion already and can’t wait to see it finished!”