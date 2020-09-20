Student Nurses Association encourages students with sweet treats

The Student Nurses Association has been very limited as to what in-person events take place due to COVID-19 regulations.

SNA devised a plan to keep up positivity within the department. Bags filled with candy, sugary snacks and notes of affirmation are available for nursing students to pick up as a sign of encouragement.

“I wanted to be an example for other students,” said Lauren Maloy, nursing major from McKinney and SNA President. “The officers and I thought it would be a good idea to be just more of an encouragement team for nursing students.”

The treat bags will contain notes or words of affirmation in addition to the sweet treats.

“I feel like simply getting a little card with a Bible verse or just like a quote from someone, anything like that would be good for me because I’m such a words of affirmations person that kind of gets me along,” Maloy said.

The treat bags are available for collecting inside the nursing building.

“I hope to have these treat bags at least two or three times a semester for students to pick up,” Maloy said.

The nursing program can be stressful, and new regulations are not making that easier on students.

“The nursing program is one of the most stressful programs, so small things like that are really helpful to encourage the students,” Ryan Farmer, sophomore nursing major from Saginaw and SNA Treasurer, said.

SNA is closely connected to the nursing department and is hopeful this is a way to stay connected to its members.

“I just want to make sure that we have that, since we can’t do anything in person, I want to make sure we’re still kind of active in their lives, that we’re there for them,” Maloy said. “I really hope that the SNA officers can offer that for the department students, just words of encouragement, and you know, get through the semester.”