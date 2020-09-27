Summit impacts community online

Trés Cox, senior marketing major from Lewisville, listens to Dr. Richard Beck, Chair of the Department of Psychology, speak about peacemakers in his Summit talk. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Summit is a spiritual renewal conference that has long been a beloved part of ACU. For the first time in 114 years, Summit was entirely online Sept. 20.

According to David Wray, co-director of ACU Summit, the biggest difference is that this year’s event was more content driven.

Since Summit was solely online, the focus is on the messages instead of the fellowship. The theme for Summit is “Blessed are the Peacemakers: Bridging the Divides.”

Twelve pathways, which will be presented this week and at later points in the fall semester, will be available.

These passageways focus on peacemaking in the midst of social, racial and spiritual divides. Theme sessions, which will include worship and messages from various speakers, will also be presented through livestream on the Silburt Institute’s youtube channel.

Summit was otherwise presented through Zoom webinars with Adobe Digital Publishing Guidebooks.

“These guidebooks were were a beneficial adult education resource to complement the passageways,” Wray said. These electronic guidebooks included embedded videos, links and other additional information for each passageway. The Zoom webinars were recorded and will remain available online.

This event was free and open to the public. Summit 2020 was different from past years, but it focused on being just as meaningful and impactful.