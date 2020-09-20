Wildcat Stadium implementing guidelines for fans

Fans at ACU football games will have new guidelines in place to comply with CDC regulations for the 2020 season.

All game attendees will be required to wear a mask and are being asked to social distance while in the stands. Hand sanitizing stations will be dispersed throughout the stadium.

“Fans who are not a part of the ACU community, such as students, faculty and staff, are being asked only to visit the stadium and not wander around campus when attending games to limit exposure,” Wendy Kilmer, director of communications and media relations said.

Due to capacity requirements, the stadium will only hold six thousand fans. Reserved sections will sit every other row, but no other sections will be roped off.

“As we anticipate a restricted capacity in Wildcat Stadium this fall, we encourage all fans to purchase tickets in advance from acusports.com or by calling 325-674-2287,” Allen Ward, director of athletics said.

Suites and club-level access will have additional restrictions, as well.

“ACU is recommending that suite holders limit guests to 10-12,” Kilmer said. “They will be asked to wear masks when visiting other suites or when in hallways or main parts of the stadium. The Brown Family Club will offer plated meals instead of buffet style and will be limited to 150 guests at a time.”

To reduce crowding, the stadium doors will open one hour early, and a second elevator has been installed. The first elevator will take club, box and suite ticket holders, as well as media and staff. The second elevator will be available for floors 2-3.

“These precautions make it possible for us to have on-campus football this fall and show care for the health of our community,” Kilmer said. “Wildcat Stadium is a fun environment with a lot of energy and excitement for students and fans, so we’re thankful to be able to enjoy ACU football games in a safe environment, even if it is a little different this year.”