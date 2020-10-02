Eccentric individual unrelated to trafficking

While social media has been buzzing with reports about a woman flagging cars as a possible trafficking situation, ACUPD Chief Ellison says there is nothing to worry about.

“We are always encouraged when our students are safety conscious, which is a good thing about this scenario that has unfolded across social media and the rumor mill over the last week or so,” Ellison said. “However, in this particular incident, there is nothing sinister at all.”

Within the last couple of weeks, ACUPD has received several phone calls about an “eccentric” woman who is not affiliated with the ACU community but lives near campus. The woman has a propensity to walk to streets around campus, flagging down cars to ask for rides to local stores or for monetary handouts.

According to Ellison, while she can be assertive, she is not related in any way to human trafficking or attempting to lure anyone.

While there is nothing sinister about this particular situation, students are reminded to be safety conscious on and off-campus. Students are discouraged from talking to people on the side of the road and giving rides or money to strangers.

“One of the good things about students at ACU is that they are kindhearted and have a servant heart, but we want them to be careful not to risk their own safety,” Ellison said.

According to the University of Virginia’s College Threat Assessment, college campuses experience a lower rate of crime than the outside community.

“I want our campus community, our students, faculty/staff and parents who are sending sons and daughters here, to know that this is a safe area,” Ellison said. “ACUPD aggressively patrols 24 hours a day on foot, on bicycle and on patrol cars. The city of Abilene Police Department is also patrolling the area, so the area gets dual coverage and dual protection.”

Students are also encouraged to report suspicious activity or individuals who seem to be in legitimate need, as ACUPD has resources to help these individuals without risking student safety. Students can report suspicious activity at (325)-674-2911.