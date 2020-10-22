Human Performance Lab offers students hands-on experience

Tucked away in the halls of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, The Human Performance Lab provides kinesiology students with hands-on research concerning Parkinson’s disease and the physical wellbeing of clients.

Many students do not know all of the resources the lab has to offer.

The Human Performance Lab works with a group of geriatric clients who suffer from mild-moderate Parkinson’s disease. Though this is the lab’s main source of traffic, clientele expands to the ACU community as well.

Students can receive free physiological exams, including a heart-rate or body composition test. Other services, such as a cholesterol check, are $25. It is primarily through word of mouth that students come to know the services the lab offers.

“It’s the hidden gem on campus,” said Deonna Shake, a kinesiology and nutrition instructor.

This subtle advertising strategy helps reduce the number of clients in the lab during the pandemic, as usage is limited to one patient at a time. Other COVID-19 restrictions include a temporary ban on blood examinations.

Research concerning Parkinson’s clients is postponed as the lab’s focus has shifted towards finding ways to get patients moving. However the lab’s functions are altered.

Melody Brown, a senior kinesiology major and lab employee, still enjoys helping clients.

“It’s not just research. You really get to know the people you work with and encourage them where they are,” Brown said. “It’s a place that tries to promote health and wellness.”

The lab also doubles as a classroom where departmental classes such as clinical physiology, exercise physiology and cardio physiology take place. Outreaches are held to recruit volunteers for students to run practice tests on.

In the face of precautionary restrictions, students are still encouraged to book appointments online. A full list of services is available inside of the lab and on the SRWC website.