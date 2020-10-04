Mansell shines in lopsided defeat to Army, 55-23

The Wildcats their home field for the first time in a month. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Senior quarterback Peyton Mansell’s matchup against Army Saturday meant more to him than others with his family’s history attending West Point.

Both of his parents attended the academy, but they were actively rooting for their son in the purple and white.

“Driving up I was texting my parents sending pictures, and they told me how many emotions it brought back,” Mansell said. “Being able to be back here where my parents sat for four years is really surreal.”

Mansell finished the day 23/37 with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns. It’s his second-consecutive game not committing a turnover.

“It’s definitely not the outcome we wanted, but I’m really proud of all the guys,” Mansell said. “We knew it was going to be a fistfight, and I don’t think anybody flinched.”

In the 55-23 loss, ACU (0-2) totaled 388 yards of offense while giving up 493 yards on defense.

West Point’s triple-option backfield helped propel the nation’s top run-offense for another explosive afternoon, totaling 441 rushing yards on 60 carries.

“We played extremely hard,” head coach Adam Dorrel said. “Obviously we made mistakes where we got beat physically at times, but we didn’t get beat up or turn the ball over once [Saturday].”

The Wildcats held Army (3-1) to just seven points in the first quarter, but the Black Knights’ offense would respond, scoring 16 points in the second quarter.

Despite the loss, Dorrel said his players had a great opportunity to face a team that serves our country.

“Overall, just an unbelievable experience today for our student-athletes and coaches,” Dorrel said. “[Army] was just a great group of guys. They just play, and it makes you feel great to be an American.”

Up next, the Wildcats have another bye week before their Homecoming matchup with West Texas A&M (1-2) Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.