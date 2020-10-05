Music department forms Creative Repertoire Initiative

The music department has been collaborating with composers to create the Creative Repertoire Initiative. The goal is to come up with music that can be played with a small number of instruments as opposed to large ensembles.

Due to the pandemic, the majority of large ensembles are not able to meet, so having more music that can be played in smaller groups allows for musicians to continue their craft.

“It’s inspiring to see a lot of composers come out with music in response to the COVID crisis so that musicians can still have the opportunity to play even when we have to be separated from each other,” Seth Vaught, a senior music education major from Hurst, said.

The students involved are working with big-name composers such as Frank Ticheli, an award-winning composer from California. The students are able to read the conductor’s most famous pieces rewritten for small ensembles and are the first in the world to play these new versions.

The initiative also allows for students to become student conductors and rehearse the small ensembles.

“Getting to support our student conductors as they take the next step to becoming a band director is one of the rewards from all of this,” Jenna Miles, a sophomore music education major from Littlefield, said. “I think this will affect a post-COVID band setting because the small groups are more efficient and give more people opportunities to participate.”

The students involved in the various ensembles meet during the week and rehearse the music to give feedback to the composer, professors, and to practice their craft.

ACU’s involvement in this initiative puts the university’s name in the spotlight and will establish further credibility of the music department. This has the potential to recruit new students and new opportunities for the department.