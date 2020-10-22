Pamphlet distributed on campus encourages voters to elect Putin for president

Several pamphlets distributed on students’ vehicles Thursday encouraged readers to vote for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing he has the best personality when compared to President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“What I know right now is that it wasn’t anyone affiliated with ACU,” said Ethan Smetana, senior psychology major from Temple. “They have also been passed out at a church in Abilene.”

It’s unknown how many pamphlets were distributed across the university, but many students were unsure if the pamphlet was satire or legitimate. Student workers also spent several hours walking around campus removing the pamphlets from vehicles.

“This election should be about policies, not personalities” the pamphlet said. “If it is about personalities, then we shouldn’t vote for Brash Trump or Sleepy Joe. We should vote for Vladimir Putin. He has the best personality of the three. He’s really presidential.”

On the inside of the pamphlet, it attempts to give positions of democrats and republicans.

It accuses democrats of excessive, unnecessary shutdowns causing severe economic hardships, while also claiming they want other countries to have foreign trade advantages over the United States.

“The most important election ever,” the pamphlet said. “Will we be a free thriving nation, or will we become a third world country?”

You can view the pamphlet below: