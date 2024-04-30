Optimist
2018 University Scholars received this medal. (Photo by Hannah Johnson)

50 students recognized as university scholars

The Faculty Senate honored 50 students on Thursday with the University Scholars Award.

Dr. Larry Isenhower said faculty nominated students in their department. Isenhower is in one of the faculty senate subcommittees choosing the scholars.

“University scholars are representing students who have had the greatest success academically,” said Isenhower, “while also showing the most engagement with scholarship in the field that they’re in.” 

To be eligible for the award, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, demonstrate knowledge and skill in research in their field, and complete at least 90 credit hours.

After meeting these requirements, a faculty senate subcommittee reviews the students to decide which should receive the honor.

Erin Hodgson, a senior political science major from Lubbock, shared her gratitude to ACU for receiving the award and the critical impact the political science department played in her time at ACU.

“There’s so many great students within every department,” said Hodgson. “The fact that I’ve been picked as an outstanding scholar in political sciences just means a lot to me.”

Hodgson is not only a University Scholar but will also be working as an English teaching assistant in Germany next year as a Fulbright scholar.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience, Hodgson said. “I felt nothing but support from my department and from just the ACU community as well. It’s a unique experience to be at ACU, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Upon receiving recognition as a University Scholar, students also get a medal, which can be worn at graduation to show their achievement.

View the full list of University Scholars below.

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Science
Madison Warren Department of Art and Design
Hansen Penya Department of Communication and Sociology
Chanlor Pursley Department of Communication and Sociology
Ashlee Reed Department of Communication and Sociology
Megan Roos Department of Communication and Sociology
Lauren Angle Department of History and Global Studies
Alessandra Rosales Department of History and Global Studies
Annie Kay Palasota Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
Brenna Raffels Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
Jaylynn Ward Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
Micah Bryant Department of Language and Literature
Araliya Dooldeniya Department of Language and Literature
Eowyn Stewart Department of Language and Literature
Emily Fulton Department of Music
Jenna Rickerhauser Department of Music
Isabel “Erin” Hodgson Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice
Hannah Maniscalo Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice
Darby Elizabeth Ice School of Education
College of Biblical Studies
Emma Daman Department of Bible, Missions, and Ministry
Grace Sukach Department of Bible, Missions, and Ministry
Avery Cottrell Department of Marriage and Family Studies
Audrey Dykhoff Department of Marriage and Family Studies
College of Business Administration
Annie Carter Department of Accounting
Madison Hopcus Dukes School of Finance
Robert (Bobby) Serfass Dukes School of Finance
Emiley Hale Department of Management Sciences
Blake Hoybach Department of Management Sciences
Bailey Kimmel School of Information Technology and Computing
Lily Yaro School of Information Technology and Computing
College of Health and Behavioral Sciences
Brooke Stemple Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders
Railey Holley Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders
Jaden Sivley Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
Kyla Welch Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
Anna Chen Department of Psychology
Macie Pope Department of Psychology
Lynlee Gotaas School of Nursing
Victoria Heare School of Nursing
Robert and Kay Onstead College of Science and Engineering
Elizabeth Locke Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
Emily Thornock Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
Evan Babb Department of Biology
Noah Bales Department of Biology
Adam Thomas Department of Biology
Madison Chedester Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Aspen Malone Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Sophia Neale Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Emily Osborn Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Jesse Becker Department of Engineering and Physics
Skylar McLerran Department of Engineering and Physics
Colby Smith Department of Engineering and Physics
Kaden Vasquez Department of Engineering and Physics

