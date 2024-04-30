50 students recognized as university scholars

The Faculty Senate honored 50 students on Thursday with the University Scholars Award.
Dr. Larry Isenhower said faculty nominated students in their department. Isenhower is in one of the faculty senate subcommittees choosing the scholars.
“University scholars are representing students who have had the greatest success academically,” said Isenhower, “while also showing the most engagement with scholarship in the field that they’re in.”
To be eligible for the award, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, demonstrate knowledge and skill in research in their field, and complete at least 90 credit hours.
After meeting these requirements, a faculty senate subcommittee reviews the students to decide which should receive the honor.
Erin Hodgson, a senior political science major from Lubbock, shared her gratitude to ACU for receiving the award and the critical impact the political science department played in her time at ACU.
“There’s so many great students within every department,” said Hodgson. “The fact that I’ve been picked as an outstanding scholar in political sciences just means a lot to me.”
Hodgson is not only a University Scholar but will also be working as an English teaching assistant in Germany next year as a Fulbright scholar.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience, Hodgson said. “I felt nothing but support from my department and from just the ACU community as well. It’s a unique experience to be at ACU, and I’m very grateful for it.”
Upon receiving recognition as a University Scholar, students also get a medal, which can be worn at graduation to show their achievement.
View the full list of University Scholars below.
|College of Arts, Humanities and Social Science
|Madison
|Warren
|Department of Art and Design
|Hansen
|Penya
|Department of Communication and Sociology
|Chanlor
|Pursley
|Department of Communication and Sociology
|Ashlee
|Reed
|Department of Communication and Sociology
|Megan
|Roos
|Department of Communication and Sociology
|Lauren
|Angle
|Department of History and Global Studies
|Alessandra
|Rosales
|Department of History and Global Studies
|Annie Kay
|Palasota
|Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
|Brenna
|Raffels
|Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
|Jaylynn
|Ward
|Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
|Micah
|Bryant
|Department of Language and Literature
|Araliya
|Dooldeniya
|Department of Language and Literature
|Eowyn
|Stewart
|Department of Language and Literature
|Emily
|Fulton
|Department of Music
|Jenna
|Rickerhauser
|Department of Music
|Isabel “Erin”
|Hodgson
|Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice
|Hannah
|Maniscalo
|Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice
|Darby Elizabeth
|Ice
|School of Education
|College of Biblical Studies
|Emma
|Daman
|Department of Bible, Missions, and Ministry
|Grace
|Sukach
|Department of Bible, Missions, and Ministry
|Avery
|Cottrell
|Department of Marriage and Family Studies
|Audrey
|Dykhoff
|Department of Marriage and Family Studies
|College of Business Administration
|Annie
|Carter
|Department of Accounting
|Madison
|Hopcus
|Dukes School of Finance
|Robert (Bobby)
|Serfass
|Dukes School of Finance
|Emiley
|Hale
|Department of Management Sciences
|Blake
|Hoybach
|Department of Management Sciences
|Bailey
|Kimmel
|School of Information Technology and Computing
|Lily
|Yaro
|School of Information Technology and Computing
|College of Health and Behavioral Sciences
|Brooke
|Stemple
|Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders
|Railey
|Holley
|Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders
|Jaden
|Sivley
|Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
|Kyla
|Welch
|Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition
|Anna
|Chen
|Department of Psychology
|Macie
|Pope
|Department of Psychology
|Lynlee
|Gotaas
|School of Nursing
|Victoria
|Heare
|School of Nursing
|Robert and Kay Onstead College of Science and Engineering
|Elizabeth
|Locke
|Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
|Emily
|Thornock
|Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
|Evan
|Babb
|Department of Biology
|Noah
|Bales
|Department of Biology
|Adam
|Thomas
|Department of Biology
|Madison
|Chedester
|Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
|Aspen
|Malone
|Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
|Sophia
|Neale
|Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
|Emily
|Osborn
|Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
|Jesse
|Becker
|Department of Engineering and Physics
|Skylar
|McLerran
|Department of Engineering and Physics
|Colby
|Smith
|Department of Engineering and Physics
|Kaden
|Vasquez
|Department of Engineering and Physics
