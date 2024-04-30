50 students recognized as university scholars

The Faculty Senate honored 50 students on Thursday with the University Scholars Award.

Dr. Larry Isenhower said faculty nominated students in their department. Isenhower is in one of the faculty senate subcommittees choosing the scholars.

“University scholars are representing students who have had the greatest success academically,” said Isenhower, “while also showing the most engagement with scholarship in the field that they’re in.”

To be eligible for the award, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, demonstrate knowledge and skill in research in their field, and complete at least 90 credit hours.

After meeting these requirements, a faculty senate subcommittee reviews the students to decide which should receive the honor.

Erin Hodgson, a senior political science major from Lubbock, shared her gratitude to ACU for receiving the award and the critical impact the political science department played in her time at ACU.

“There’s so many great students within every department,” said Hodgson. “The fact that I’ve been picked as an outstanding scholar in political sciences just means a lot to me.”

Hodgson is not only a University Scholar but will also be working as an English teaching assistant in Germany next year as a Fulbright scholar.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience, Hodgson said. “I felt nothing but support from my department and from just the ACU community as well. It’s a unique experience to be at ACU, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Upon receiving recognition as a University Scholar, students also get a medal, which can be worn at graduation to show their achievement.

View the full list of University Scholars below.