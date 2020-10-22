SRWC hosts “Unwind and Climb” bouldering nights

The SRWC Is hosting “Unwind and Climb,” a series of bouldering nights for the SRWC’s members.

The rock climbing wall has been closed since the start of school due to COVID-19 protocol, so this new event opens up the rock wall for the first time this school year.

“We started this event as a way to ensure that some of our policies and requirements regarding COVID-19 and social distancing were going to be kept while also being able to offer climbing to members who would be interested in it,” said Kyle Pinson, director of facility operations for the SRWC.

“Unwind and Climb” is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Due to coronavirus guidelines, only one climber is allowed on each side of the wall, and there is a maximum of six climbers per hour.

Masks are required during the event, and social distancing will be enforced for those waiting for their turn. Expert climbers will be present at all times to make sure everyone knows the rules and stays safe. Handholds will be cleaned after every event and changed out every month by the expert climbers, who will ensure that the routes are sanitary and challenging for every climber level.

Registration is preferred but not required and can be done online at srwc.acu.edu. For those who are interested in trying bouldering for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to give it a try. Rock climbing shoes are required but not currently available for rental due to the pandemic. Anyone may buy a used pair from the SRWC for only $20.

“My expectation is for [Unwind and Climb] is to provide a fun climbing environment, and for students to be able to build community… while also making sure things are clean,” Pinson said. “Even the most experienced climbers should be able to get some fun and practice out of the event.”