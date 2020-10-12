Trump says “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” Is he right?

After an ironic twist of fate, President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 or, as he pens it, “the Chinese hoax.”

*Queue laugh track.*

All jokes aside, many people seem to have their own opinions regarding the situation, more than they already do have with the man in general.

As of recently, many are not taking too kindly to his message to the American people after being released from the hospital.

In his video message, Trump said, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.”

With a looming national spike in anticipation and one currently being seen at ACU, this statement is troublesome especially to family members of those who died from the virus.

The first remark I want to make is one of apologies to those who have been affected by this virus. The seriousness of it continues to grow and threatens millions around the globe.

My next statement I want to make is to stay vigilant when necessary.

This goes beyond wearing a mask and washing hands, but rather knowing that if you serve as a threat to others by having been in contact with the virus then to stay home.

If you are worried about contracting it, this may mean making sacrifices where you can to stay away from compromising situations. If the worry is about spreading it, then adhere to what you’re saying as best as you possibly can.

My final statement leading to my next point is this: while his intentions and reasoning may be flawed, President Trump is right. “Don’t be afraid of COVID.”

Tensions seem to be at an all-time recent high especially in the United States, and the coronavirus is the primary reason behind it. It’s because we’ve let the fear of it control us.

To me, it seems like whenever there is something to be fought over in this country, Americans are diving head first into choosing sides.

The new thing we have chosen to argue over is the coronavirus.

So here are a few things I recommend:

1) If someone asks you to wear a mask or socially distance, do it; this isn’t an oppression of rights but an act of love towards someone who wants to be safe.

2) If you choose to go to any event and none of these restrictions are being met, leave; more than likely, you’ll be healthier not being there at all than if you were and the regulations were met.

3) Don’t let the coronavirus scare you to change how you live, let it guide and caution you.

To say shutting everything down until the virus goes away is an illogical statement, considering the amount of positives we have. To say we should just return to normal because it’s not dangerous is illogical, considering its disregard of the human condition.

So what’s the solution? Live life every day as a new and fresh day. Rants have not and will not do anything.

No one will change their mind because of your anti-mask or pro-mask Instagram profiles. Those are not advocacy groups, those are tribes.

My point in all of this is to say that human life is more than just being afraid of a virus and shutting down all activities we love and cherish down, yet it’s not indestructible.

I don’t claim to have many or any real answers, but I desire for all of us to remind ourselves that we have grown quickly to hate one another rather than love. For being a Christian campus, most of us forgot what acting like a Christian is like.