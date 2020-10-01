University removes standardized test requirement for fall 2021 applications

Students applying to ACU for the fall 2021 semester are not required to submit SAT, ACT or CLT scores to be considered for admission.

“While we still recommend you take a college entrance exam as soon as you are able or submit the scores you already have, ACU will accept applications without test scores with no penalty to the student,” ACU’s Test Optional Policy states.

Admissions is taking into consideration that many things have been cancelled and trying to be flexible and not penalize students for activities they can’t participate in due to the pandemic, according to Kelley Wood, director of recruiting.

Students will be evaluated on the information they are able to provide, including core GPA, leadership positions, extra-curricular activities and church involvement.

“High school GPA is the best indicator of student success in college,” Wood said. “Core GPA is given the most weight with or without a test score submission.”

However, students who wish to be considered for the Honors College or the Presidential Scholarship, ACU’s highest academic award, will be required to submit test scores. Students who select test-optional will be considered for all other scholarships.

For those unable to take entrance exams in person, ACU will accept the Classic Learning Test (CLT), which is taken online and can be proctored remotely.

“ACU realizes COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges and we want to help support our future students,” the policy states. “We are committed to working with you and being flexible through the current situation.”