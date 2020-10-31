Wind ensemble auditions held virtually to limit COVID-19 spread

Dr. Steven Ward, director of orchestra and bands, conducts the Big Purple during the processional. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

COVID-19 has not stopped the band from attending practice or auditioning. However , the auditioning process looked different Sunday due to the virus. Auditions are open for wind ensembles, however there is not an audition required for the concert band. Each band had students who auditioned send a video instead of an in-person audition. In the video, students played a prepared solo of their choice and two excerpts chosen by faculty.

“One of the biggest benefits of this year’s auditions is that we can record our audition as many times as we want to and pick the best one to submit, ” said Emma Habert, a sophomore instrumental music education major and Low Reed section leader from Seymour.

Habert also said that the directors will get to see the best they have to offer when auditioning. However , Habert said there are downsides to this new format of auditioning.

“This format is new to all of us and I think it will help us be adaptable in the future,” Habert said. “ However , one negative that comes from this is that we don’t have to perform under pressure. Without that pressure, we won’t force ourselves to perform to the best of our ability every single time.”

Students in the department have stayed resilient. They have kept a positive attitude despite cancelled performances and changes. The students have been happy to have found a solution to do concert band and wind ensembles.