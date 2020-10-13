Women’s soccer falls to Louisiana Tech in overtime

The Wildcats took its second loss of the season in overtime against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, 2-1. Louisiana Tech edged out ACU after a game-winning goal early in overtime.

“I thought that we had the better run of play,” coach Casey Wilson said. “In a game like soccer, when you have a breakdown it’s hard to bounce back. We made a couple of mistakes in 92 minutes.”

Junior defender Alyssa Anuat scored the Wildcats’ only goal in the second period. Anuat also leads the team in points with three. As a team, the Wildcats had a shooting percentage of 45%, which is their second highest of the season this far.

“We had a lot of shots on goal,” sophomore forward Caylen Wright said. “Overall I think we had a good game. Now we have something to work on in getting shots in the net.”

ACU had seven shots on goal against Louisiana Tech, its third highest of the season. ACU also had a 31.8% shot on goal percentage.

“We are proud of the effort of our team,” coach Wilson said. “We just have to do a better job of getting our shots on frame and making the goal keeper work a little more. We’re not disappointed with how we played, it’s just a matter of not getting the result we wanted.”

The Wildcats originally had two games scheduled against Dallas Baptist University Tuesday and West Texas A&M Friday, but COVID-19 positives from the Wildcats have canceled those matchups.

“We are very blessed that we getting the opportunity to play,” Wright said. “We hope to come out with two wins this week. We just have to work hard and stay focused.”