ACU Best Buddies still meeting despite COVID-19 challenges

Best Buddies of Abilene members pass by on their float. (Photo by David Mitchell)

ACU Best Buddies typically meets in-person weekly to discuss upcoming events, opportunities, make friends, and to have a short devotional for the students to also grow together spiritually.

Best Buddies is a part of the non-profit organization “Best Buddies” that provides a community and help for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Best Buddies partners with another non-profit organization called “Daybreak” to pair the students with other people to provide a sense of companionship and friendship for those who may struggle to make friends easily.

Due to COVID-19’s effects on the semester, Best Buddies has struggled to meet with their partnered organization. In order to abide by the coronavirus safety guidelines, they have been holding their meetings in-person, but limited to just their members to ensure the health and safety of the students.

“At the college level, we focus on making those friendships between people with those disabilities and people without,” said Grace Carriger, President of Best Buddies and junior nursing major from Plano. “We do this to pair an ACU student with someone from Daybreak.”

They recently hosted a pumpkin painting event and are having a contests to see who has the best painted pumpkin.

Best Buddies will be hosting a “potluck Friendsgiving” for their members to eat, share a devotional, and hang out with friends before students leave for the extended Thanksgiving break. Students will be bring their own food, in order to abide by coronavirus guidelines.