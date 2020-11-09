Despite pandemic, Big Purple Band is still marching tall

The Big Purple Band isn’t just a regular university band but one with spiritual ties that make it important to the ACU community.

Bearing the theme of “Do all things for the Lord” inspired by the verse from Colossians 3:17, the Big Purple Band utilizes their gifts of music to glorify God and perform for family, friends and the community.

“No matter how the year my look for us, we have to do everything for his glory,” said Bailey McCall, a junior music education major from Granbury and Big Purple drum major. “We provide a fun game day experience for the entire ACU community before the game, during the game, and at halftime,” McCall said.

The band usually performs during Wildcat Week at Wildcat Prowl. This year, however, they were unable to perform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they have performed outside of ACU Fest with social distancing measures in place. They also perform at the GATA Fountain at the tailgates before football games.

The final performance of the semester is the annual “Big Purple Concert” in the first week of December.

“To me, the Big Purple is a place that I can call home,” McCall said. “We are truly one big family and I love every second spent with the people in this ensemble”

There are currently 150 members of the Big Purple Band, and to become a member there is no audition required. Just send an email to bigpurple@acu.edu to inquire about joining.