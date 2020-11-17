Rushing nears its end; bids received before Thanksgiving break

Rushing has been continually postponed this semester due to fluctuating COVID-19 cases on campus, but students are finally receiving their bids before Thanksgiving break. The men received their bids on Sunday and the women are receiving their bids a week later.

“All that really means is it gives an opportunity for them to to receive a bid from a fraternity or sorority and then they’ll choose whether or not they want to accept that bid,” Robin McPherson, senior coordinator of fraternities and sororities said. “No pledging activities are allowed to take place from that point until January the 9th when we have bid day.”

The rushing process has been longer than usual bringing on some fatigue from the process but sororities and fraternities are excited to welcome their new pledge classes.

“The rushing process has been more drawn out and I think a few of our members are feeling as though it is dragging along, especially since the last rounds have been entirely on Zoom,” GATA Pledge Mom and senior marketing major from Cedar Park Eleni Mote said. “We are eager. We have been preparing and refining and completely reworking every aspect of our club this year but I can honestly say we are ready to get this pledging thing started and to welcome in a new pledge class.”

The university has been encouraging students to continue to their part on campus to keep activities, including rushing, happening.

“I am extremely proud of this university and how hard they have worked to be able to keep us in person and keep us on campus,” McPherson said. “If you look around there are a lot of places that have not been able to do what we’re doing and I think it’s from all the hard work, from the people behind the scenes that have done a lot of planning. It’s a pain to wear a mask; it’s a pain to have to do some of the things we’re having to do but it’s in order to keep us open and safe.”