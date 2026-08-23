Hazzard’s dunking journey continues in Dunkman finals

After years of turning his passion for dunking into online content, Cam Hazzard is taking his talents to one of the biggest stages in the sport.

Hazzard, a junior finance, accounting and information systems major from Little Elm, won Group A of Shaquille O’Neal’s Dunkman competition back in July, landing him a spot in the Aug. 25 finals in Atlanta. The tournament will put him up against seven other top dunkers from around the globe, for a chance to win $500,000.

For Hazzard, the wait between the group stage and finals has only made him more eager to return to the court.

“I’m mostly looking forward to competing again,” Hazzard said. “Every time I’ve been in the gym since, or I’ve watched the other group stages, I just can’t wait to get back on the court.”

Hazzard said watching competitors such as Mac McClung, a three-time NBA dunk contest champion, and Isaiah Rivera, winner of Group C, perform well has added to his competitive drive as he prepares for the finals.

“They’re doing some crazy dunks, which everybody’s impressed by,” Hazzard said. “I’m excited to compete, and I see those dunks and obviously they’re great, but I’m getting super competitive.”

Hazzard continues to grow on social media, including Instagram where he has more than 32,000 followers under the handle @hazzardous.dunks, helping turn dunking into opportunities he never expected.

“I just thought it was a fun side hustle,” Hazzard said. “I never thought anything of it would really come.”

That changed as his platform grew, leading to opportunities such as

appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, working with Dude Perfect and connecting with NBA2K.

Hazzard’s mother, Whitney Hazzard, said watching her son reach this level has been difficult to put into words.

“It has been surreal, to say the least,” she said. “I’ve been praying for years that a coach would recognize Cameron’s drive to excel.”

She said seeing her son’s image displayed at the Dunkman venue before his first-round competition made the moment even more meaningful.

“I could have never imagined all this,” she said.

While preparing for the Aug. 25 finals, Hazzard said he is trying not to become overwhelmed by the rapid growth of his dunking career.

“I should enjoy the experience while I have it,” Hazzard said. “Instead of getting stuck in a hustle mindset where I’m never stopping and slowing down, I’m just trying to enjoy it as the opportunities are coming.”

Student Life will host a watch party for students in Moody Coliseum during the finals on Aug. 25 from 7-9 p.m.