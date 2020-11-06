Weekly Predictions: Angelo St. vs. ACU

Season Records:

T-1st. Owen 3-1

T-1st. Carrie 3-1

T-1st. Madi 3-1

4th. Tavian 2-1

5th. Jalen 2-2

Owen: It’s the first home game for the Wildcats in nearly a year. Angelo State gave ACU a scare two years ago, leading at halftime, but the Wildcats would ultimately respond with a victory. The Rams will have to focus on a few areas to pull off the upset. First, they’ll have to play smart on special teams. Angelo State gave up two touchdowns in one game this season off of special teams. Second, protecting the ball will be key. Junior quarterback Zach Bronkhorst has thrown four interceptions in three games. He’ll have to avoid committing turnovers if the Rams hope to stay competitive. Wildcats come out on top, but it’ll be a hard-fought matchup in Abilene

ACU: 27 ASU: 17

Carrie: The Wildcats will finally get a chance to win a home game as they get ready to face an old Div. II rival, Angelo State. As for the Rams, their last game was on Oct. 24, and they are coming off a 34-27 loss to West Texas A&M. Leading the way for them offensively is junior quarterback Zach Bronkhorst, who is 60-103 in passing, throwing for two touchdowns and four interceptions in the Rams’ first three games. When it comes to the WIldcats, they won their first game this season last week with a 20-17 score, after scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter and a last-second field goal from sophomore placekicker Blair Zepeda. Leading the charge for the Wildcats’ offense is junior quarterback Peyton Mansell. Last week, Mansell completed 25 of his 33 passes, threw for 236 yards and threw for one touchdown. When it comes to Saturday, I believe it will be a tough matchup, but with the Wildcats finally playing at home, they are at a huge advantage, and should come out on top.

ACU: 28 ASU: 21

Tavian: The Wildcats are coming off of a walk off win last weekend on the road against Mercer winning 20-17. Now the next two home games should be easy wins, but the Wildcats will need to do the little things right in order to come out on top. Last week Payten Mansell completed 76% of his passes in a game that was pretty much a defensive battle. Freshman running back Jermiah Dobbins led the way on the ground with 89 yards on 12 carries and getting one touchdown. Now this is the balanced attack that we’re used to seeing by the Wildcats and if they come out with this intensity against Angelo State they will be victorious. The key for this week’s game is ball control and force turnovers. Wildcats will struggle early on, but ultimately will come out on top.

ACU: 27 ASU: 13

Jalen: This weekend will be the Wildcats first home game this season after gaining their win against the Mercer Bears last week. Freshman running back Jeremiah Dobbins had himself a show against Mercer, rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a receiving touchdown. Ultimately, the Wildcat defense gave ACU the victory. I was truly impressed by how ACU executed defensively late in the third and fourth quarters. The Wildcats will face an Angelo State who has been on a two-game losing streak. The last time ACU played Angelo State, the Rams gave ACU a run for their money in the first, but ACU came out on top 41-24. The main objectives for the Wildcats will be to force turnovers early and continue to feed Dobbins the ball. Angelo State will play hard, but the Wildcats will win their second straight game.

ACU: 21 ASU: 10

Madi: Coming out of a win from last week the Wildcats are scheduled to play Angelo State this weekend in Abilene. This will be the first home game of the season. The Wildcats are coming off a win from last Saturday against Mercer which was their first win of the season. I am hoping they can carry that energy into this game against ASU so we can add another win to our record and bring some life into Abilene for the first time this season. While Angelo State has lost its last two games, one being to Southland conference opponent SFA, they have put up a fair number of points in all their games. I am looking forward to watching ACU carry over some momentum from last weekend and defend our home turf.

ACU: 24 ASU: 14