Kinesiology Department offices, labs moving for upcoming semester

In a year full of campus renovations, the Kinesiology and Nutrition Department prepares for new office and lab locations in Teague Special Events Center starting next semester.

This relocation doesn’t include all of the department’s classrooms, yet there’s hope for an eventual uniting of all classrooms and offices.

Split between the second level of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, and a section of Moody Coliseum, the department utilizes a handful of spaces to function.

However, with renovations to Moody Coliseum drawing near, the Gibson hallway, Human Performance Lab and the Athletic Training Lab are forced to relocate.

Nine faculty offices and the two specialty labs are permanently moving to Teague over the winter break. Though a quickly approaching date, faculty are excited about the transition and the unity it’ll bring to the department.

“Right now we’re a little bit disjointed because the chair of our department and our secretary are upstairs in the Rec Center, so it makes communication a little bit more difficult,” said Libby McCurley, kinesiology and nutrition assistant professor. “Once the full transition has occurred, I think it’s going to be phenomenal.”

The department’s move to Teague promises architectural changes. The Human Performance Lab will be slightly larger than its current location in the SRWC.

Additionally, the bone composition scanner, DEXA, will now have its own room for privacy. Other updates include a door near the Human Performance Lab for easy access and departmental signage outside of Teague to help students and lab clients locate the department.

“We do have a lot of our freshman in our classes so we’ll just have to guide them and make sure they know when the spring comes around as to what classes they have,” said Shiela Jones, chair of the department of kinesiology and nutrition. “We’re trying to have some meetings with especially freshmen, making sure they feel welcome in this COVID era.”

The freshmen aren’t the only ones requiring informational guidance. Most upperclassmen still have yet to hear about this change.

When asked about the move, students, including Sarah Cooper, a junior Pre-OT major from Yoakum, said they haven’t received any information on the subject. Faculty plan to email students updates over the break.

Though not all departmental classes are moving to Teague next semester, McCurley hopes that the department will eventually unite in one building. Such a large task may take time to complete, yet the department remains excited as they focus on the long-term benefits that the relocation offers.