Wildcats conclude non-conference slate with 82-44 victory

Freshman forward Jameson Richardson carries the ball into the net for a layup. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

ACU jumped out to a 21-0 lead against Dallas Christian Tuesday night, dominating in its final non-conference game of the season.

“I was appreciative of the start we had. You look back to Howard Payne and McMurry games, we didn’t get off to good starts like that,” head coach Joe Golding said. “I thought they were locked in and ready to go.”

Junior forward Joe Pleasant played just 16 minutes but scored 15 points and eight rebounds to propel the Wildcats to a dominant win.

“We’ve played some really good teams, and we’ve witnessed a lot of different play styles,” Golding said. “That’s exactly what we want in a non-conference schedule. I think we’ve been tested, but 8-2 doesn’t mean anything anymore. Everyone is 0-0.”

ACU (8-2) forced 18 first-half turnovers and dominated on the offensive end, shooting nearly 60%.

Senior guard Paul Hiepler also scored his first points of the season late in the second half with a 3-pointer, and 13 Wildcats in total scored in the home victory.

Up next, ACU begins its 16-game conference slate Jan. 2 at home against Lamar at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

“I’m excited,” Golding said. “These guys are looking forward to it. Our guys want to play basketball and compete in the Southland Conference.”