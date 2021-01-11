Student reported missing; last seen Wednesday

Corbin Stiefer and his sister, Darcy, on the first day of the Fall 2020 semester. (Photo provided by Darcy Stiefer)

Police in East Texas are searching for a senior history major from Tyler who was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the way to a doctor’s appointment in his hometown.

Corbin Stiefer left home without his wallet, ID or phone, and now a CLEAR alert has been issued for his search but a formal search has not been conducted yet. Since late last week, several students have begun sharing his picture and his family’s request for information on their social media accounts.

Darcy Stiefer, Corbin’s sister and a freshman kinesiology major from Tyler, said that her family has handed out maps to residents of Tyler to track where they’ve been in the search as well as doing some searching of their own.

“We’ve checked within a two-hour radius surrounding Tyler, looking through parking lots, lake docks, parks and any ‘John Doe’s’ admitted into the hospital system,” Darcy said. “We’ve also checked any accident reports, been in contact with his friends at ACU and hometown friends.”

She said there have been a few calls that the family has checked into, but they have recieved no definitive leads.

“We have one lead which is a possible confirmation from the receptionist saying she thinks she remembers seeing him in his car and then driving away,” Darcy said.

The family is continuing to look into other close or likely places he could be.

“We were thinking Abilene could be a possibility of where he could be,” Darcy said. “That’s why my parents were so adamant about me coming back to school.”

Corbin is currently malnourished from a chronic illness that has taken a physical and mental toll.

“He’s been very depressed about having the illness,” Darcy said. “He might have been nervous about this following week because he was awaiting a final clinical trial that would have decided where to go from there.”

She said her brother always has a smile on his face and would light up any room that he walked into.

“He’s such a jokester,” Darcy said. “He would say anything to make a room laugh.”

Darcy said he is also faithful in his relationship with God, something she thanks ACU for influencing.

Taylor Green, a junior nursing major from Rockwall and Corbin’s housemate, said he and Corbin’s other housemates are concerned but trying to stay positive and help in any way they can.

“We miss our buddy,” Green said.

Corbin is 5’9″ and 108 lbs with short dark brown hair and a scruffy beard. He drives a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Texas license plates GXB-1645.

Darcy and her family said that individuals can support them by keeping any eye out when driving and actively looking.