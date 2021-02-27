Gallery: Wildcat volleyball triumphs over Nicholls

The volleyball team defeated the Nicholls Colonels 3-1 in Teague Special Events Center on Thursday evening. The Wildcats now stand 4-1 in conference play as they prepare to face Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday.
Senior outside hitter Katelyn Mueller leaps to spike the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Redshirt sophomore setter Madison Rohre serves the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Two teammates jump up in an attempt to block the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore libero and defense specialist Logan Browning serves the ball.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior outside hitter Kate Blasingame smiles after scoring a point. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Players celebrate after scoring. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore libero Mackenzie Harris jumps to serve the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore libero Mackenzie Harris and senior outside hitter Katelyn Mueller attempt to bump the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior outside hitter Katelyn Mueller bumps the ball to another teammate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Redshirt sophomore setter Madison Rohre sets the ball to another player. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior outside hitter Kate Blasingame and sophomore libero Mackenzie Harris dive after the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
