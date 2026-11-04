Gallery: Wildcats earn 59-0 victory over West Georgia

Football defeated West Georgia 59-0 at home during Homecoming weekend. The Wildcats rushed for a total of 218 yards and passed for a total of 281 yards. Their next game will be against Tarleton State on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in Stephenville.
Trae Hill, freshman running back from Cedar Park, celebrates after scoring his first collegiate touchdown. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Jayden York, redshirt senior tight end from Austin, runs the ball into the endzone to score a touchdown. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Alex Broome, senior running back from Nashville, Tennessee, jumps for the first down. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Alumni fill the stands to show their support. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Brandon Perez, senior kicker from Crandall, kicks the extra point after touchdown is scored. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Cristian Driver, redshirt senior wode reciever from Flower Mound, recieves the punt after he called a fair catch. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Dillon Williams, redshirt senior defensive back from Southaven, Mississippi, tackles the opponent. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Jacoby Davis, redshirt junior corner from Houston, celebrates with his teammates after he makes an interception. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Cristian Driver, redshirt senior wide receiver from Flower Mound, dives and catches the ball for a touchdown. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Larry Benton III, redshirt sophomore tight end from Cypress, runs to make a first down. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Kyler Meschi, redshirt junior kicker from Corpus Christi, kicks the ball to start the game. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Javeon Wilcox, redshirt junior defensive back from Cameron, keeps West Georgia player at the line of scrimmage. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Trae Hill, freshman running back from Cedar Park, runs in for his first collegiate touchdown. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Tucker Parks, redshirt sophomore quarterback from Spring, pushes through to score a touchdown. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Kortlin Rausaw, graduate student defensive line from Wylie, celebrates after making a solo tackle. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Hugo Nash, redshirt senior punter from Melbourne, Australia, holds the ball for the punter. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Tucker Parks, redshirt sophomore quarterback from Spring, runs past his opponent. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)
Rovaughn Banks Jr., redshirt senior running back from Tulsa, Oklahoma, attepts to run the ball past the offensive line. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.