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Trae Hill, freshman running back from Cedar Park, celebrates after scoring his first collegiate touchdown. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)

Gallery: Wildcats earn 59-0 victory over West Georgia

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Football defeated West Georgia 59-0 at home during Homecoming weekend. The Wildcats rushed for a total of 218 yards and passed for a total of 281 yards. Their next game will be against Tarleton State on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in Stephenville.

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You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Wildcats earn 59-0 victory over West Georgia