Gallery: Wildcats earn 59-0 victory over West Georgia

Trae Hill, freshman running back from Cedar Park, celebrates after scoring his first collegiate touchdown. (Photo by Naya Pacheco)

Football defeated West Georgia 59-0 at home during Homecoming weekend. The Wildcats rushed for a total of 218 yards and passed for a total of 281 yards. Their next game will be against Tarleton State on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in Stephenville.