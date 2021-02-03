GSP, Galaxy under investigation for alleged hazing incidents

The men of Gamma Sigma Phi show off their club spirit at the Christmas Slam. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The university has indefinitely suspended Galaxy and Gamma Sigma Phi and is investigating both fraternities for incidents of potential hazing that took place during pledging in January.

“Hazing is illegal, against our student code of conduct, and we do not tolerate it,” Dr. Tamara Long, vice president for enrollment and student life, said in an email.

All members were notified of the suspension in an email from Long.

“ACU takes allegations of hazing seriously, and action will be taken to ensure hazing is not part of ACU’s culture,” Long said. “Fraternities exist to create a brotherhood, and there is no place for hazing in any brotherhood – especially one professing to represent ACU and Christ.”

The investigation will be conducted by a committee of five administrators: Long; Slade Sullivan, vice president and general counsel; Dr. Ryan Richardson, associate vice president for student life; Robin McPherson, senior coordinator for fraternities and sororities, and Mark Lewis, dean of students.

The representatives are expected to contact individual students to arrange interviews, and the goal is to conduct the investigation “within two weeks” and implement possible sanctions to individuals and/or listed fraternities.