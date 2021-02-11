Hazing investigations conclude with minimal sanctions, suspensions lifted

The investigation of alleged hazing incidents involving Gamma Sigma Phi and Galaxy concluded Wednesday with no major sanctions.

Both fraternities’ suspensions were lifted effective immediately. All members received an email that served as a written warning to the fraternities from Dr. Tamara Long, vice president of enrollment and student life.

The investigation found that there was no intent to haze, but there were some violations of ACU’s pledging rules.

GSP and Galaxy will be listed in the university’s annual hazing disclosure as a club disciplined for hazing.

Long said the university does not comment on conduct or disciplinary issues regarding individuals or student organizations.

“We will post findings as required by the Clery Act on the ACU website prior to the 9th of August,” Long said in an email.

No further information is available at this time.