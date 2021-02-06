Outdoor SRWC basketball courts reopen with low virus numbers on campus

ACU students play basketball togeher on the SRWC outdoor basketball court on Feb. 5. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center reopened its outdoor basketball courts Jan. 27 for the first time during the academic 2020-21 school year.

The SRWC had received multiple requests from students to open the courts back up since the beginning of the year.

In light of the decreased COVID-19 cases this semester, the University Emergency Response Team was able to approve the request to open up the courts.

“Due to the increased requests, we reached out to ACU’s Emergency Response Team (ERT.) After discussing the matter, the ERT was comfortable with us reopening the space,” said Joel Swedlund, executive director of the SRWC, “We also opened the intramural field for students to play on the same day.”

While students are excited to see opportunities for students opening, precautions still have to be taken.

“We still have to make a reservation to play on the basketball courts,” said Elijah Biedinger, junior business management major.

If students woud like to make a reservation to play on the basketball courts they can email srwc@groupmail.acu.edu.

Despite the reservation requriement, students are still looking forward to playing sports on the SRWC courts and intramural fields.

“Everybody is very happy about it; it is long awaited,” said Nathan Marshall, a freshman financial management major from Abilene. “I have already used it three times.”

He also noted that many students had been playing basketball off campus while the SRWC courts was closed.