Spiritual formation transitions into new curriculum for spring semester

Cyrus Eaton speaks to the student body in chapel. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Chapel)

The ACU spiritual formation office made the transition to a new curriculum for Chapel-sponsored community groups in the spring semester.

Chapel has not looked the same as years past due to COVID-19. Community groups were formed as a way for groups of 10 or fewer students to gather for chapel credits and form a Christian community in a small, vulnerable and intimate space.

Last semester’s theme was “Life with Jesus,” which walked students through various spiritual disciplines. This semester they made a transition to the theme “Life Together,” which focuses on the study of the book of Acts.

Robert Lopez De Castilla, coordinator for small groups and discipleship, mentioned this change was taking place to explore more about what it means to be connected to a community of faith.

The overall vision is to “invite students to share and grow in their faith.”

As the Chapel office continues to grow awareness for community groups among the ACU population, the hope is that more students will be willing to commit to small groups and get information out about ways to get involved.

“It is more important for us in this office to get students connected to opportunities that actually serve for their spiritual formation than it is to chase down every single student whose missing what could otherwise be a really good opportunity,” Lopez De Castilla said.

The desire is to continue to create a culture where people know more about community groups and understand the spiritual purpose behind them.

Claire Shipley, spiritual formation apprentice, said they are trying to raise accountability within community groups and small groups on campus this semester.

“We are doing a campaign this semester where we feature different Small Groups every week on our Instagram,” Shipley said, “and just sharing more information about what it is that they do and what their motivations are.”

Through frequent mass communication and the transition to a new curriculum, the chapel office hopes that more students will feel accountable to gain 20 Chapel credits for the semester.