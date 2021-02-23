Spring Break unaffected by snowstorm cancellations

The cancellation of five days of classes let many to speculate that the university would cancel spring break to make up for the hours of lost instruction time.

“It stressed me out a bit,” said Sarah Garza, a special education major from Amarillo. “I’d been looking forward to a break from school and the busy schedules. So I didn’t want to see any of spring break get cancelled.”

But Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, put those fears to rest Saturday in a campus-wide email, indicating a spring break cancellation was off the table.

“Despite the cancellation of classes last week, we will not be adding make-up days,” Schubert wrote. “And you will have Spring Break.”

The campus returned to normal hours, including the Bean and the Brown Library Monday. All residential students have been able to return to their living spaces on campus since Saturday, and students are encouraged to check for emails from their professors about updated course calendars.

“Students, unless you have been notified otherwise, your classes will meet in their usual spaces in a face-to-face setting beginning Monday morning,” said Schubert. “Please work with your professors to complete all coursework and assignments within the current calendar.”