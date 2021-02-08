Wildcat soccer secures two consecutive overtime victories

The Wildcats battled West Texas A&M Friday and Lubbock Christian University Sunday for their first weekend of action in the new year.

“Defensively we played good all weekend,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “We had some unforced errors that gave the opposing team some opportunities so we had to try and see which combinations were going to work the best in the end.”

Friday against West Texas A&M, junior midfielder Natalie Wodka scored the only goal of the game to take the Wildcats up 1-0 in overtime.

“We were expecting them to be pretty decent,” said Wodka. “We didn’t play our best in the first half, but we worked throughout the game and came out a lot stronger in the second half.”

After the win against West Texas A&M, the Wildcats were confident to take on Lubbock Christian.

The Wildcats were down 0-2 at halftime, but their mindset quickly changed. At minute 71, Wodka sunk the ball in the back of the net to put the Wildcats on the board. Not too far after, junior defender Alyssia Anuat received the corner kick and put it straight in the upper right corner to tie the game, 2-2.

“I thought we played really good defensively against LCU,” Wilson said. “I think Gabby and Ellen in the back along with Alyssia had a pretty strong weekend.”

Having just played in overtime the previous match, the Wildcats were in familiar territory. At minute 99, junior defender Ellen Joss pushed the goal where it was deflected back to Wodka, who took the game-winning shot for a 3-2 Wildcat victory.

“It was a very good feeling,” said Wodka on scoring in both overtimes. “It wasn’t just me that made the goal, it was the whole team that put the ball where it was supposed to go, I just happened to be the one who put it in the goal.”

Up next, the Wildcats take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Friday and McMurry Sunday, both games at home.