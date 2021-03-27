Alumni travel to Indianapolis to support their alma mater

Alumni from all over the country travelled to Indianapolis to watch the Wildcats make school history and win their first ever game in the NCAA tournament.

Mark Cawyer (‘90) from Sugarland flew to Indianapolis for the weekend after attending the Southland Conference Tournament.

“Our family has been watching them all year, we’re just big ACU fans, and they were a good team this year and fun to watch, incredible defense, so it makes the games fun,” said Mark. “How often do you get an opportunity to see your alma mater, especially one as small as ACU, at the NCAA tournament? It’s just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”



Chase Cawyer (‘08) drove seven hours from Birmingham, Alabama to watch the game.

“Anytime you can just hop in a car and drive to see your alma mater in March Madness, you have to do it,” said Chase

This is Chase’s second time to watch ACU play in the NCAA tournament, as he and his whole family drove to Florida a day early, before starting their Disney Cruise vacation, to watch ACU play Kentucky in Jacksonville in 2019.

“It was such an awesome experience, that if you can ever get to a game that they are playing in the NCAA Tournament, you have to go,” Chase said. “Therefore, when I got tickets, I just said ‘I’m driving, it’s fine.’”



Jared Shultz (‘90) and his son Jacob Shultz, current ACU sophomore, flew in from Tyler to watch the game.

“I’ve been following the Wildcats all year long, and all my life,” said Jared. “I wasn’t going to miss this chance to see them here.”



Landon Porter (‘97) and Stephanie (Tabatabai) Porter (‘98) live in the Indianapolis area now and took advantage of this close opportunity to cheer on ACU.

“We still support our Wildcats,” said Stephanie. “So here we are, living in Caramel, Indiana and, of course, when they come to town, we had to come support our alma mater.”