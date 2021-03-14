Alumnus killed in south Abilene crash

Mark Rogers, the husband of faculty member Jenn Rogers and a well known Abilenean, was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon, according to Abilene police.

Jenn Rogers, an instructor of teacher education, and the couple’s three children were transported to the hospital and are being treated. There is no further information about their condition.

According to a news release by the Abilene Police Department, the crash occurred on Highway 36 on the Blackburn Road intersection a little after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to the release, witnesses say another driver of a Dodge Challenger, 50-year-old James Wells, clipped the rear side of a white pickup truck being driven by Mark Rogers. The collision sent both vehicles off the road – the Rogers’ truck striking a tree, and the other vehicle igniting.

The accident is still be investigated by the APD Traffic Division and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Mark Rogers graduated in 2003 from ACU with a degree in journalism, and served as a sportscaster at KTXS in Abilene. Most recently, he has been president for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Abilene. Jenn Rogers is founder and president of the nonprofit World’s Okayest Mom.

In the news release, Mayor Anthony Williams requested prayers for the Rogers family stating that “Mark was the very definition of a servant leader.”

Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, sent an email informing students, faculty and staff of the accident and to also ask for prayers for the Roger’s family.

“Please join me in lifting up this special family in our prayers as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy,” Schubert said. “We also ask for prayers for our students, faculty and staff in the Department of Teacher Education.”

This is a developing story.