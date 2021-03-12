Gallery: Wildcat women’s basketball ends season in Katy against Nicholls

The Nicholls Colonels defeated the Wildcat women’s basketball team 67-57 after a close game in the second round of the Southland Conference Tournament. The Wildcats finished their season 14-10 overall and 6-7 in conference play.
Junior guard Madi Miller and senior forward Alyssa Adams work together to push the ball toward the net in their final game of the season. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Redshirt senior guard Anna McLeod looks a Colonel in the face as she passes the ball over her head. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Redshirt senior guard Anna McLeod reaches over a Colonel to block her shot. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Head Coach Julie Goodenough signals to her assistant coaches at the bench. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Junior guard Madi Miller protects the ball as she enters the paint. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
The Wildcats huddle and shout excitedly before the game begins. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Freshman guard Taylor Morgan races past her defenders as she takes the ball down the court. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Freshman guard Taylor Morgan leaps over several Colonels to shoot a layup. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Senior forward Alyssa Adams loses control of the ball as she falls into a group of Colonel defenders. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Senior forward Alyssa Adams pushes past her defender as she moves into the paint. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Freshman guard Taylor Morgan looks beyond her defender for a teammate to pass the ball to. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Junior guard Madi Miller shoves her way past her defender as she takes the ball into the paint. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Junior guard Madi Miller leaps over Nicholls’ freshman center Kate Manley to make a layup. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Wildcat fans cheer loudly after a successful three-point shot. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Freshman guard Taylor Morgan watches her shot fall toward the net. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Several Colonels reach down to help their teammate get off the court. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Freshman guard Taylor Morgan squeezes between two Nicholls defenders as she takes the ball down the court. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Senior forward Alyssa Adams looks past Nicholls’ redshirt junior forward Bryanna Washington as she scans the court. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Junior guard Madi Miller watches as Nicholls’ redshirt junior forward Bryanna Washington catches a pass from her teammate. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Dr. Marcia Straughn, dean of the School of Nursing, cheers loudly with her daughters after the Wildcats score. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Redshirt senior guard Anna McLeod falls over her defender after reaching for the ball. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Senior forward Alyssa Adams watches closely for an opportunity to shoot the ball. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
Senior forward Alyssa Adams bends to shoot the ball behind her head toward the net. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
A Colonel pushes the ball away from two oncoming Wildcats. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
The Wildcat women’s basketball team waves goodbye to their fans after the buzzer sounds. (Photo by Riley Fisher)
