Gallery: Baseball unable to hold early lead against Dallas Baptist

Baseball fell to Dallas Baptist University 16-4 on Tuesday at Crutcher Scott Field. The Wildcats started the first inning strong by bringing in three runs, scoring three runs behind a two-run single from JT Thompson and an RBI single from Brady Ladusau.

ACU held Dallas Baptist scoreless through four innings before the Patriots used a seven-run fifth inning to take control of the game. The Wildcats added another run in the seventh, but were unable to recover. ACU finished with seven hits and no errors.

The team will travel to Sacramento State for its next matchup at 8 p.m. Friday.